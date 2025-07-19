House fire in Shrewsbury involving tumble dryer - firefighters called to the scene

Crews were called to Reynaulds Close, Belvidere, Shrewsbury this morning (July 19, 2025).

The fire was out before the fire brigade got there.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: At 9.19am, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury.

“This incident was a tumble dryer smoking which was out on arrival of crews, small gear was in use.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Baschurch and Wellington.