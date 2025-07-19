Getting on a train to get easier for disabled people in Shrewsbury after permission granted for passenger assist meeting points

Transport for Wales (TfW) has identified the opportunity to invest and install a number of Passenger Assist Meeting Points (PAMPs) across seven key railway stations along their route.

These meeting points form part of a wider scheme to improve accessibility and enhance the travel experience for passengers with reduced mobility or additional assistance needs.

The proposed PAMPs will be clearly designated zones located in station concourses and on platforms, equipped with accessible seating, signage, hand sanitiser units, electric wheelchair charging points, and designated painted areas to aid visibility and staff recognition.

Shrewsbury Station, which is Grade II listed, is to get one of these PAMPS after Network Rail was granted planning permission this week by Shropshire Counicil.

Planning officers approved the works on the staton, which was built in 1848, as they don't believe the PAMPS will now “have an adverse impact on the special architectural and historic character or the setting of the listed building”.