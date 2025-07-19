Casualty treated by paramedics after crash on busy road in Telford

The collision happened on Whitchurch Drive this afternoon (Saturday, July 19).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed crews left the injured person with medics.

She said: “At 2.17pm, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

“This incident involved three vehicles, crews made vehicles safe using small tools.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Wellington and Whitchurch.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.