Bridgnorth firm thanked for generous food bank donation to support 'local families in need'

Heritage Concept and Design handed a cheque to the food bank this week, following a successful open day at the firm's Listley Street base on Sunday.

Liz Bird, Bridgnorth Food Bank founder, received the cheque along with town councillor Rachel Connolly.

Councillor Connolly said: "Thank you Heritage Concept and Design for your generous donation to Bridgnorth Food Bank."

A spokesperson for the window firm said: "We're proud to have donated to Bridgnorth Foodbank during our open day last weekend.

"We're happy to support the vital work they do for local families in need.A big thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make it a meaningful day!"

The donation comes after food bank volunteers issued a plea last month for more funds after donations of both food and cash had halved.