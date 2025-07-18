Any proposed changes are subject to a legal statuary traffic regulation order (TRO) process, before being implemented.

Last summer Powys County Council, along with every other council in Wales, collected residents’ feedback on 20mph speed limits during the Welsh Government’s listening exercise.

In summary, the feedback received included 53 responses requesting revoking of the 20mph policy. These were directed to the Welsh Government.

There were 97 responses in support of retaining 20mph speed limits and 67 responses requesting 20mph return to 30mph or changing 30mph to 20mph at specific locations. Some of these refer to the same areas and affect 43 individual sites or sections of road.

There were also 25 responses for speed limit requests that fall outside of the remit of Welsh Government's 20mph review.

Subject to resources, these will be reviewed once the new Setting Local Speed Limits in Wales is published by Welsh Government.

The feedback relating to the 43 individual sites or section of road were assessed against revised Welsh Government guidance on setting 30mph speed limits on restricted roads and other 20mph speed limit roads.

Where it was deemed appropriate to make changes, either back to 30mph or down to 20mph, the proposals were shared with all county councillors and town and community councils for any further comment. Their input has been used to finalise proposals to take to the next stage.

These proposals will now be considered by the council via a Portfolio Holder Delegated Decision paper.

If approved, the proposals will be subject to a legal statutory traffic regulation order (TRO) process, before any changes are implemented.

Every TRO will involve a public consultation, where residents can show support or raise objections. Details on how to engage in this process will be published on the website in due course: https://en.powys.gov.uk/trafficconsult

“We are grateful to those who took the time to provide us with feedback during the Welsh Government’s recent listening exercise, and for the further comments and discussions we have had with councillors and town and community councils,” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.

“It was pleasing to receive so many positive comments in support of the 20mph policy and how residents felt it had improved road safety and the local environment in their communities.

“We have reviewed the 43 identified individual sites or section of roads identified by the public and are pleased to have worked with the communities to bring this review to a close with a set of sensible proposals.

“For the roads where the speed limit is proposed to change, we will now be going through the formal legal process which allows the people of Powys to have another look at the plans any comment further, if they wish. These details will be available on the council website shortly.”