Charming period cottages and woodland plantation among Shropshire properties going under the hammer next week

Eight properties, an equestrian facility and a woodland plantation are included in the auction to be held at Halls’ Shrewsbury headquarters at 3pm on Friday, July 25.

One interesting lot is Lane End Cottage, Plassey, near Oswestry, a late 18th or early 19th century, Grade II listed, brick and half-timbered one up, one down former cottage which has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The property - guide price £100,000 – has full planning permission for a sympathetic refurbishment and substantial extension and is set in gardens and land extending to around half an acre.

Approved plans include a snug, shower room, cloakroom and first-floor bedroom within the existing cottage, leading through to a single-storey extension with an open plan kitchen, dining and sitting room, bedroom and bathroom.

With a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000, Meadow Place, Station Road, Woolstaston, Church Stretton, is a detached country cottage requiring complete renovation and with extension potential, subject to planning consent.

The property extends to 4.4 acres, including pasture land with panoramic views in an idyllic rural location.

A charming and characterful period cottage requiring modernisation and refurbishment, 2, Farm Lane, Tetchill, near Ellesmere, has a guide price of £180,000.

Set in an attractive, village location, the cottage has three bedrooms, outhouses or stores, a garage and pretty gardens covers almost a quarter of an acre.

4 Benthall Cottages, Alberbury Road, Ford, Shrewsbury - guide price £275,000 to £300,000 - is detached, two-bedroomed, period country cottage offering scope for extension, subject to planning consent.

The property, which extend to 1.6 acres, has a garage, large gardens and grazing land, divided into three paddocks with two buildings.

Delamere, Old Chirk Road, Gobowen - guide price £60,000 – is a three-bedroomed, semi-detached house, requiring modernisation and refurbishment, with a good-sized rear garden, two detached garages and a timber summer house.

Described as an “attractive asset management opportunity”, 14, Market Street, Craven Arms is a mid-terrace property with a guide price £70,000 to £90,000.

A tenanted lock-up retail shop unit has an annual rent of £11,400 and a large, two-bedroom flat is currently let for an annual rent of £7,800.

A four-bedroomed, semi-detached house with potential for extensive renovation and improvement, subject to planning consent, 17 King Street, Cherry Orchard, Shrewsbury has a guide price of £175,000 to £200,000. Located in a sought-after residential area, the property includes a triple garage and easily maintained gardens.

Station House, Yorton, near Shrewsbury, a detached, four-bedroomed house with flexible, spacious accommodation, a gated driveway, garaging, parking space and easily maintained gardens, has a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000.

A well-equipped equestrian facility, situated in an idyllic location at Pinsley Green, Wrenbury, near Nantwich - guide price £75,000 to £100,000 - comprises 2.75 acres of pastureland, five stables and a tack room.

Goblindale Plantation, Eastwick, near Ellesmere - guide price £30,000 to £40,000 - is an 8.85-acre parcel of mixed broadleaf amenity woodland with good access, hardstanding for parking and a stream.

To view or receive more information about any of the lots, contact Halls chairman Allen Gittins, who is conducting the auction, on 01691 622602 or email ellesmere@hallsgb.com.