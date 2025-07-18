Artist group combating town's lack of exhibition space on the hunt for more talent to join

An art exhibition from Bridgnorth Arts Community is currently on display at Bishop Percy’s tearoom.

The exhibition, which features paintings, photographs and glasswork from a selection of local artists, is on until August 10.

Artist, Ellie Riley is one of those whose work is on display, and is calling for more local talent to get involved with the group.

Ellie said that, despite Bridgnorth being a hive of history and culture, the town is lacking in display space for artists.