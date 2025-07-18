Artist group combating town's lack of exhibition space on the hunt for more talent to join
A cohort of artists in Bridgnorth are on the lookout for new talent to join them - as their work goes on display in a local cafe.
By Megan Jones
An art exhibition from Bridgnorth Arts Community is currently on display at Bishop Percy’s tearoom.
The exhibition, which features paintings, photographs and glasswork from a selection of local artists, is on until August 10.
Artist, Ellie Riley is one of those whose work is on display, and is calling for more local talent to get involved with the group.
Ellie said that, despite Bridgnorth being a hive of history and culture, the town is lacking in display space for artists.