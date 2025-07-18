Councillor urges Powys youngsters to apply for £1 bus fare pass

To access the discounted fares, those eligible must apply for a free “mytravelpass,” with applications opening on Monday, July 21. The pass also offers day tickets allowing unlimited travel for £3.

Councillor for Brecon West, Labour’s Matthew Dorrance, said the scheme would help connect young people with education, work, and social opportunities.

“The new £1 bus fares from our Welsh Labour Government will better connect young people across Powys and beyond,” he said.

“I want traveling to school, to work and to meet friends to be easy and accessible for everyone.

“Transport costs shouldn’t be a barrier to young people achieving their goals or their ability to explore Wales.”

Cllr Dorrance added: “If you are a young person in Powys and you don’t already have a mytravelpass I would encourage you to apply for one when applications open on Monday, July 21, to take full advantage of travel discounts from September.”

The scheme will be extended in November to include children aged five to 15

Young people can apply for a mytravelpass by visiting mytravelpass.tfw.wales/apply from 10am on Monday, July 21. More details are available here.