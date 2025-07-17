The centre held a special Souper Lunch to thank the many local volunteers who help keep the Comm running.

These include the volunteers, fondly known as The Thursday Crew, ‘an 18 band force of nature’ who assist the staff members in providing the weekly Soup from the Hub, and Drop-in Eatery project.

The volunteers frequently report that they get as much from the Drop-in as the customers.

One member said: “I volunteer for the Drop-in because it is a friendly, welcoming and warm space for all who attend. It is also a very positive contribution towards my mental wellbeing.”

Another added: “I volunteer for the Drop-in because it means I meet people on a regular basis, and gives me a purpose to get up in the morning and engage with the community.”

Volunteer Coordinator Annie England said; “As the member of staff responsible for the volunteers, it gives me so much pride that these unsung heroes willingly give so much of their free time for the benefit of others.

“We really are very blessed to have them all help us provide such an important and well utilised service within our community.”

There are lots of other volunteering opportunities at the Comm apart from the café, such as helping in the Community Garden, in the Library or manning the bar and café for evening events.

The Comm are currently planning fund raising events from now to December and will need people to help with advertising (put posters up etc.) selling tickets, support the smooth running of the bar and the Community Cafe.

The events take place mainly in the evening, and the real bonus is if you are volunteering you get to see the event for free!

Anyone interested should contact Annie England at volunteercoordinator@knightoncomm.wales or call 07848 021282