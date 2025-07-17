Unemployment: Shropshire jobless numbers below national average as UK hits highest level since pandemic

Unemployment in the West Midlands as a whole was running at 5.7 per cent in the three months to May, with only the North East region reaching a higher rate, at 6.2%.

In Shropshire the number of people claiming Job Seekers Allowance and Universal Credit fell slightly, down 0.1% to 2.4%. In Telford & Wrekin the figure rose, climbing 0.2% to reach a total rate of 3.9%. Both remain well below the national average.

A total of 9,315 people are claiming unemployment benefits across the county of Shropshire, according to the most recent ONS statistics, published today.

The Jobcentre in The Square, Shrewsbury

Nationally, Britain’s jobless rate has struck its highest level for four years as workers also faced another slowdown in wage growth, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment increased to 4.7% in the three months to May, from 4.6% in three months to April - the highest level since June 2021.

Meanwhile, average earnings growth, excluding bonuses, slowed to 5% in the period to May to its lowest level for almost three years.

The figures point towards further pressure in the UK labour market, days after the governor of the Bank of England warned that the Bank is prepared to make larger interest rate cuts if it sees that the job market slowing.

It also comes amid a backdrop of recent weakness in the economy, with UK GDP (gross domestic product) shrinking in both April and May.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The labour market continues to weaken, with the number of employees on payroll falling again, though revised tax data shows the decline in recent months is less pronounced than previously estimated.

“Pay growth fell again in both cash and real terms, but both measures remain relatively strong by historic standards.

“The number of job vacancies is still falling and has now been dropping continuously for three years.”

The rise in unemployment is worse than economists had expected, having predicted that the jobless rate would remain at 4.6% for the month.

Nevertheless, average wage growth was slightly higher than the 4.9% predicted by economists.

But the rate of wage growth was still the weakest figure since the three months to June 2022 and represents a drop from a revised level of 5.3% in the three months to April.

Wage growth continues to outstrip inflation, reflecting a rise of 1.8% after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation into account.

Pressure in the labour market for the three months to May comes as firms swallowed significant increases in national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage in April.

The figures also showed job vacancies in the UK fell by 56,000 to 727,000 in the three months to June, compared with the previous quarter.