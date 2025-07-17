'More reliable and better value': Timetable transformation set for Telford buses after Arriva takeover

Revised timetables, which Telford & Wrekin Council says will improve their 'Travel Telford' services, will come into effect on Monday, July 21.

The changes come as the 100, 101, 102, 103 and 104 services are taken over by Arriva, who will operate the services on behalf of the local authority.

Arriva will continue to operate the ‘Travel Telford’ 99A and 99C services.

Telford & Wrekin Council say the updated schedule is the "direct result of community feedback", with residents requesting more frequent buses during peak hours and greater access to employment areas, healthcare facilities and transport hubs, including Telford Central railway station.

As part of the changes, the 99A and 99C circular bus routes between Telford and Shawbirch will operate at an increased frequency of every 60 minutes.

The Express 100 service, which runs between Wellington, Brookside, Woodside, Madeley and Sutton Hill, has also undergone some timetable changes.

Telford & Wrekin Council say the changes aim to reduce waiting times during peak periods, address reliability issues in early mornings and enhance journey efficiency across the full route.

Looking at the new timetable, it appears that most times are slightly earlier across the route, and the timetable appears to be more evenly spaced throughout the day.

The new timetable also has four fewer stops than the 2024 timetable.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, cabinet member for the economy and transport, said: “We’ve listened carefully to what residents have told us, and we’re acting to make the service even better.

"These changes are part of a wider transformation of our council-run network - designed to make public transport in Telford and Wrekin more reliable, more accessible, and better value for money.”

The 100, 101, 102, 103 and 104 services had previously been run by Select Bus Services, who will be taking over services 113, 114, 115 and 116 from Arriva in August on behalf of Shropshire Council.