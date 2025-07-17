'I was doing it for my dad': Friends tackle gruelling 100-mile hike across Shropshire for Parkinson's UK

The trek, which took place in the spring, brought together friends from across the UK, including Bridgnorth, Broseley, Penkridge, Much Wenlock, London, Manchester, and Maidstone, all united by a shared goal and personal connection to support people living with Parkinson’s disease.

The group is made up of Will Green, Kev Williams, Pete Taylor, Ed Tart, who are all from Bridgnorth; Ed Bagnall from Broseley, Robert White from Penkridge, Richard Lawrence from Much Wenlock, Daniel Benson from London, Kris Smith from Manchester and Harry Ackers from Maidstone.

Will and friends took part in a four-day trek across Shropshire to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK

The Hopeful Hikers began their journey in Bridgnorth, making their way across scenic Shropshire through Ludlow, Clun, Bridges, and finishing in Much Wenlock, walking around 25 miles each day.

They stayed in hostels along the route, encouraging one another through every challenge and celebrating each milestone together.

The event was created and led by Will, who has organised multiple fundraising adventures for Parkinson’s UK in honour of his father, who lives with the condition.

Previous events have included bike rides across Italy, Germany and Holland, as well as a paddleboarding challenge.

The Hopeful Hikers take in the views of the Shropshire Hills during their trek

The group also documented their journey in a video diary, capturing the challenges, friendship, and highlights of the four-day trek.

Will said: “I’ve done other events before, but this time I wanted to bring my friends into it - and hiking was perfect for different fitness levels. It was hard work to organise, but it came together beautifully. The team spirit was incredible.”

The walk was especially meaningful for Will, who was inspired by his dad every step of the way.

Will added: “Mentally, I didn’t need to prepare. I was doing it for my dad, and it was always going to get done. Seeing him at the finish line, and walking the final stretch together - it’s something I’ll never forget.

“There were happy faces the whole way. Everyone pulled each other through and of course, finishing each day at the pub helped!”

The Hopeful Hikers stopping off for refreshments

The team chose the name Hopeful Hikers because, as Will said: “We weren’t sure we’d reach the fundraising target, but we were hopeful.

He added: “We may need a new name next time - because we definitely pulled it off! Look out for 2026. A big challenge might be coming.

“If what we’ve done helps even one person for even one day, then we’ve done something meaningful. And we’re just getting started.”

Parkinson’s UK community fundraiser Alison Cope said: “We’re so grateful to Will and friends for taking on this incredible challenge in honour of Mark’s dad. Thank you for making such a meaningful difference.”

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time.

It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 166,000 people in the UK.

It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

To support the Hopeful Hikers and donate, visit justgiving.com/team/hopefulhiker.