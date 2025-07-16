Three people Oswestry police want to speak to as they investigate shop thefts

Oswestry police have shared CCTV appeals on social media as officers look for people they believe could help them with investigations into shop thefts.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts."

The first image is taken from CCTV at Morrisons in Oswestry on Tuesday, February 15 at around 5.15pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second is also from Morrisons, and was taken on Thursday, April 28 at around 2.45pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Image three was taken from CCTV at The Corner Store on Friday, June 27 at 2.35pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for West Mercia Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeShropshire@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."