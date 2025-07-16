The National Garden Scheme will mark its centenary by looking forward to the next 100 years

Eve's Garden at Cefn-y-Coed will be open on Sunday July 20 from 11am until 5pm

What will our world - and our gardens - look like in 2127? It’s hard to future proof anything in this changing world, so making sure the next generation understands the earth, in all its forms and all its complexity, is an important part of the future.

Find out more about the scheme’s partnership with The Country Trust and their Food Discovery getting the next generation inspired at ngs.org.uk/the-country-trust-partnership-hub

Coming up Saturday July 19 from 10am until 3pm, Cultivate Community Garden, Pendinas, Newtown SY16 4HX will be open.

There is an extensive range of vegetables, herbs and fruit growing on communal plots and ‘micro-allotments’. Lawns to relax on and wildlife area with pond.

Managed by Cultivate volunteers with help from partners Montgomery Wildlife Trust, Tir Coed and students from Neath Port Talbot college.

On Sunday July 20 from 11am until 5pm Eve’s Garden, Cefn-y-Coed, Llansantffraid SY22 6TB will be open. Deep borders filled with roses, fuchsias, pelargoniums, annuals and flowering shrubs surround the house which is itself adorned with pots, hanging baskets and climbing roses.

At the back there is a lawn with Japanese maples and a kitchen garden for vegetables, fruit and cut flowers. A home-made greenhouse with tomatoes completes this vibrant garden.

Also open on Sunday July 20 from 12pm until 5pm will be Willowbrook, Knighton Road, Presteigne LD8 2ET.

Begun in 2013, yew hedges create garden rooms and vistas in this approximate ¼ acre garden. Discover the pergola cottage garden planted with climbing roses and wisteria. There is a formal ‘Italian’ style pond garden and a double ‘hot’ summer border. Roses, box parterre, a rill flowing into a sunken garden. Kitchen garden with raised vegetable beds, fruit trees, soft fruit. Greenhouses, polytunnel.

Coming up, between Saturday 26 July and Friday 1 August (except Tuesday) Welsh Lavender, Cefnperfedd Uchaf, Maesmynis, Builth Wells will be open but pre-booking is required.

On Sunday 27 July Berriew Village Gardens, Berriew, Welshpool with seven gardens open and Bryngwyn Hall, Bwlch-y-Cibau, Llanfyllin

Across Powys there are gardens open by arrangement. These include The Grove, Presteigne until August 10. It is a seven acre garden divided into large defined areas. Walled garden, courtyard garden, stunning grass garden, very productive vegetable plot and greenhouse. There is also an arboretum with 200+ varieties of tree for groups of between 10 and 40.

Groups don’t have to be formal, though they can be, but friends, families ideal for a special occasion. To arrange a visit, contact the owners direct, details at findagarden.ngs.org.uk