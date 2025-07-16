John Rumbold had previously denied one charge of harassment, after it was alleged he rang his girlfriend repeatedly after she blocked his number, attended at her address and sent her unwanted gifts between September 25 and October 13 2024.

The 42 year old of Trefonen Avenue appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously and changed his plea to guilty on a basis.

The basis of plea was that he accepted calling her on a number of occasions and that the calls were unwanted but he denied calling her from an unknown number, he accepted being near her home address but he said he had other reasons for being there.

In relation to a message to her mother saying he would damage the car, he said he paid for the car and he was on the insurance.

He also said the gifts he gave her were pre-ordered before they split up.