Drone footage shows low water levels at Staffordshire reservoir as drought declared in West Midlands

A video shows Tittesworth Reservoir in north Staffordshire, with Severn Trent Water saying it was at 56 per cent of storage capacity.

The footage was captured by Up in the Sky Droneography on June 30.

On July 4, Severn Trent Water said Tittesworth Reservoir was at 56 per cent storage capacity, with its reservoirs at 71 per cent storage capacity overall.

The West and East Midlands were put into drought status after the National Drought Group (NDG) met on Tuesday (July 15).

Tittesworth Reservoir on June 30

Regional Incident Lead at the Environment Agency says “this change of status recognises the impact prolonged dry weather is having on water resources”

Matt Gable, regional incident lead at the Environment Agency, said: “Against a backdrop of a changing climate, this change of status recognises the impact prolonged dry weather is having on water resources and the environment.

“In the Midlands, we are taking action to reduce that impact and to oversee the actions water companies need to take to secure public water supplies.

“We are also encouraging people to play their part through the rest of the summer period by noting the small steps we can all take to save water.”

Three tips to save water

One suggestion on ways to save water is trying to finish your shower before a song ends. A shower of under four minutes could save water.

Southern Water said "let your lawn go gold". The company said: “Brown grass isn’t dead – it's just resting! Skip the sprinklers and let nature do its thing. Your lawn will bounce back once the rain returns!”

The company also suggested swapping the hose for a watering can, which is faster, more efficient, and can save up to 1,000 litres of water per hour.

Up in the Sky Droneography can be found on Facebook here or on TikTok here.