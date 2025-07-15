South Shropshire tractor run harvests cash for cancer charity

The Shropshire Hills Vintage Sunset Road Run was held on July 5 at Peaton Hall Farm.

A total of 72 vehicles embarked on the 23 miles of country lanes though the south Shropshire countryside.

The sunset road run was made up of three groups with small vintage tractors leading the way, with cars and 4x4s in the middle group and big farm tractors and lorries bringing up the rear.

The starting and finishing point was Peaton Hall, near Craven Arms, with the kind permission of Matthew of M Thomas & Co Peaton Hall Farm.

Ivor Davies, chairman of the Shropshire Hills Vintage, said: "All 72 vehicles get away on time for the first half of the run to make their way to Phil Stead’s of Greater Postons farm for the ice cream stop supplied by Laura Lollies, looking down the valley over Hopton Cangeford towards Ludlow proved very interesting.

"Dilys Round from Worcester, the club's oldest member at 80-plus years, could not wait to board the passenger-carrying trailer specially designed for movements of people around at farm events, manufactured by AW Trailers, given to us for the event. Thanks to Clee View Farmers and Stuart Rodgers for the tractor to take it around.

"Dilys said 'I am looking forward to the trailer ride as I used to ride on farm trailer as a young girl of 16 years'."

"At the end of the event and a final count up with some generous donations we were happy to announce the monies raised was £1,146 for Cancer Research UK.

"Shropshire Hills Vintage would like to thank all who attended with tractors, cars, 4x4s, lorries, engines, spectators and helpers to make this event possible."