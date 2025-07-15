Shropshire youth charity on the look-out for new trustees

SYA - All About Youth works with thousands of young people every week, providing safe, supportive environments where they can thrive - whether by running youth clubs, delivering workshops in schools or training volunteers.

The charity is overseen by a board of trustees, which is now looking to expand by recruiting up to five new trustees to help drive the organisation forward.

Donna Leeding, chair of trustees, said it was a great time to join SYA.

“We recently opened our fantastic £1.5 million state-of-the-art headquarters in Shrewsbury, and have a wonderful team of youth workers who are delivering high quality youth services in all corners of our county,” she said.

“We are now seeking up to five new trustees to support us as we look to grow and adapt to the ever-changing needs of young people, and the ongoing challenges of youth service funding.

“I am proud to chair a committed, motivated board who provide the charity with strategic leadership, support and scrutiny.

“Current members bring a range of skills including finance, marketing and logistics, and the aim is to complement these skillsets with a range of complementary backgrounds.

“We are very happy to hear from anyone interested in joining us, and are particularly keen to hear from people with experience of working with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, or those from a business background who can help us explore corporate partnership opportunities.”

Vice-chair of the SYA board, David Bishop, said being a trustee was a fulfilling role and he thoroughly recommended getting involved.

He said: “I know as a parent myself that providing the opportunity for children to interact with other young people through playing games or doing activities is hugely important, and I’m pleased to play a part in making that happen.

“As well as being rewarding, becoming a trustee can be extremely beneficial for your professional career too. Having the experience of working on a board looks great on your CV and can lead to all sorts of opportunities you may not have considered before.

“SYA offers professional development support to help trustees grow into their role, and it’s the perfect size of charity to have a real impact - small enough for you to make a difference but big enough to have an employed executive team with robust policies in place.

“We are very excited about the future and look forward to welcoming new trustees to help us continue with our valuable work supporting young people across Shropshire.”

For more information, visit www.sya.org.uk or email donna@sya.org.uk