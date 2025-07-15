Popular Festival of Archaeology returns to Powis Castle this weekend

Visitors will be able to speak to archaeologists, learn more about the castle’s history and view finds from previous excavations, for Saturday and Sunday, July 19 and 20.

History lovers can enjoy a tour around the castle walls which explores the castle’s layered history including the Civil War era and recorded attack in 1644.

Visitors on a guided tour of the castle and excavations during the Festival of Archaeology 2023 at Powis Castle and Garden, Wales.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy over the weekend including a display of some archaeological finds, children’s dressing up, a spotter trail and sandpit dig box.

The Battlefields Trust will also exhibit on Sunday to showcase their ongoing research within in the castle grounds and possible links to the Civil War period.

Heneb, the Trust for Welsh Archaeology, will also exhibit on Sunday, offering information and finds from the local Welsh landscape.

Shane Logan, Powis Castle and Garden general manager, said: “The Festival of Archaeology is always a great weekend at Powis. It’s a fantastic opportunity to uncover more about the history of Powis Castle as well as inspire our visitors to join in the fun and ask questions about archaeological activities.”

Part of the Council for British Archaeology’s annual festival which runs over two weeks, events include activities, talks, guided walks, exhibitions, excavations, activities and more. This year’s theme is archaeology and wellbeing.

Sarah Johnson, Powis Castle and Garden’s visitor operations and experience manager, said: “Everyone is welcome to come up to Powis and get involved with this fantastic event.

“Whether you’re a beginner or expert archaeologist, events such as these really bring people together and provide access to archaeology for everyone.”

Places for the tours are subject to availability on the day, but no pre-booking is required.

The events are free, however normal admission into the castle and garden still applies and National Trust members can enter for free.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden before you travel for the most up to date information.