Peter Rhodes on string, baked-bean tins and how a TV doctor is saving lives in the heatwaves

From beyond the grave, a year after he died, the health guru Dr Michael Mosley is delivering sound lifestyle advice on iPlayer. He was a great inspiration and a national treasure and his passing at 67, during a walk on the sun-scorched Greek island of Symi, was a terrible tragedy.

There was no definitive cause of death but heatstroke was probably a factor. I wonder how many men of a certain age who always regarded tropical weather as a challenge to their fitness, now treat it with more respect; I know I do. I would not be surprised if, in the long term, Michael Mosley saves more lives by his untimely death than through his broadcasting.