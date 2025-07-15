Peter Rhodes on string, baked-bean tins and how a TV doctor is saving lives in the heatwaves
Star columnist Peter Rhodes looks back at the death of health guru Dr Michael Moseley and other hot topics amid the recent heatwave
From beyond the grave, a year after he died, the health guru Dr Michael Mosley is delivering sound lifestyle advice on iPlayer. He was a great inspiration and a national treasure and his passing at 67, during a walk on the sun-scorched Greek island of Symi, was a terrible tragedy.
There was no definitive cause of death but heatstroke was probably a factor. I wonder how many men of a certain age who always regarded tropical weather as a challenge to their fitness, now treat it with more respect; I know I do. I would not be surprised if, in the long term, Michael Mosley saves more lives by his untimely death than through his broadcasting.