Canal protestors at the Senedd

Residents, business owners, members from the Preserve & Protect the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal Group, and many from along the route of this iconic waterway have protested at the Senedd.

Their aim was to demonstrate the importance of the canal to local communities, local economies, and local ecosystems.

Their protest on the steps of the Senedd coincided with a debate in the Chamber, following scrutiny of the issue by the Senedd Petitions Committee.

The canal attracts up to three million visitors, supports around £29.5 million of economic activity each year, and up to 276 local jobs, which are now under threat.

The Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) want to limit water abstraction from the River Usk, which threatens the future of the canal.

The Canal & River Trust have a short-term solution to buy water from Dŵr Cymru, but this is at huge expense, up to £40,000 per week, and is not sustainable in the long term.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans MS has consistently supported the campaign and renewed his call for the Welsh Labour Government and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to reverse their decision.

James said: “Our iconic canal must be saved. The Welsh Labour Government and NRW must look again at their decision to limit water abstraction.

“The environmental impact of reduced water levels, or no water at all in the Canal will be catastrophic on local wildlife and ecosystems. The financial impact of allowing our canal to be close will be felt by many businesses up and down the length of the canal.

"The Canal & River Trust have a short term solution to buy surplus water from Dwr Cyrmu, but this is at huge expense and is not sustainable in the long term. “The Canal has been abstracting water for over 200 years with minimal impact on the River Usk. I understand the low water levels on the Usk are a concern, but the Canal is not the major pull on water from the Usk, that is Dwr Cymru.

"The debate in the Chamber showed little regard for businesses or the ecology on and around this great canal.

“My calls to Welsh Government were clear – there is a long term sustainable solution to this problem – for NRW and Welsh Labour Government to reverse their disastrous decision to limit water abstraction to the Canal.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, said the Welsh Government is meeting with stakeholders to find a solution – but they are shifting the burden onto others when this is a mess of their own making.

“The Welsh Government must bring forward a plan that protects both the River Usk and the Canal.”