In pictures: Bridgnorth class of 2025 secondary school students dress up to the nines for end-of-year prom

Bridgnorth Endowed School’s Year 11 students all made an entrance at the event last week.

Dressed in stunning dresses and sharp suits, they were set to make it a night to remember at The Blakelands Estate in Bobbington.

The evening kicked off in style, with students arriving in everything from high-performance sports cars and vintage classics to tractors and limos, as friends, family and staff gathered to witness the milestone event.

With sunshine, blue skies, and temperatures hitting the high 20s, the weather couldn’t have been better. It was the perfect setting for students to celebrate after months of revision and exams.

"The night was packed with fun," a spokesperson for Bridgnorth Endowed School said. "From dancing and enjoying time with friends to rounding things off with an incredible fireworks display, it was a brilliant send-off for our Year 11s as they head off for a well-deserved summer break before their GCSE results in August.

"A huge well done to everyone involved in making the night so special."