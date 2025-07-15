Go-ahead for 'seven-year' HGV route for Bridgnorth livestock market while 550 new homes are built

The new access road will be built off the A458 for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) accessing the market while works continue on a new 550-home mixed residential and commercial development known as Tasley Gateway.

Controversial plans for the new homes along with a foodstore, neighbourhood centre, hotel and public house were approved in March last year, with the existing livestock market set to eventually be demolished and relocated as part of the scheme.

But in the meantime, auctions will continue at the existing premises, with a planned new roundabout and spine road set to "sever" access to the market once it's built.

The livestock auction premises in Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

And while a temporary route for cars has been established, applicant Jumbuk Ltd said it would not be suitable for up to 150 HGVs and farm tractors which access the site each week for auctions.