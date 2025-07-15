Fond farewell to much-loved Newport reverend after seven years of 'care and compassion' as she moves on to pastures new

After nearly seven years of ministry, Reverend Merry Smith is bidding a fond farewell to the congregation of St Nicholas Church in Newport.

A spokesperson for the church said her departure marks the end of a cherished chapter in the life of the parish, where she has been known "not only for her faithful Christian leadership but also for her deep care and compassion for the wider community".

Reverend Smith, who was also rector of Chetwynd Church, first arrived in Newport in September 2018, alongside her husband Lee, where she quickly became a much-loved figure in both church and town life.

Parishioners fondly recall moments of joy and laughter shared over the years - from carol singing in festive fancy dress at Cornmell Lea Community Centre, to spirited performances at the St Nicholas Church parties and Carols in the Square accompanied by hot chocolate.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, parishioners said Reverend Smith’s leadership proved invaluable - ensuring worship could continue virtually through Zoom, keeping the church community spiritually connected during a challenging time.

Rev. Merry Smith with readers, Sandra and Eddie

Both she and Lee also played key roles in organising local support networks to help those in need.

Now, as she prepares to begin a new chapter in Pattingham, the congregation of St Nicholas gathered to express their heartfelt thanks and bid her a warm goodbye.

“We will miss you, Merry,” said one parishioner. “But we understand and respect your need to move on. May your next chapter be filled with happiness, new friendships, and blessings.”