Firefighters tackle blaze involving derelict building and vehicles near Bridgnorth

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a property fire on Bynd Land in Billingsley, south of Bridgnorth, at around 8pm on Monday.

Four fire crews rushed to the scene from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Telford Central stations.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze involved a derelict building and two vehicles.

A spokesperson for the fire service said there were "three separate seats of fire".

The crews tackled the blaze with jets and knapsacks and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 8.42pm.