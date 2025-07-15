The film Despicable Me 4 will be shown at a Kington cinema later this month

Gru, the world’s favourite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4.

Gru welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who's intent on tormenting his dad. However, their peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru.

It will be shown on Wednesday, July 30 at 1.45pm at The Old Picture House in Kington.

The film runs for 104 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and £4 for children and they are available by calling 07855 254590