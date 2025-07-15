Car ends up on side in Shrewsbury after late-night crash at Dobbies Roundabout

The incident took place at Dobbies Roundabout in Shrewsbury at around 10.50pm yesterday (Monday, July 14).

One fire crew attended the scene along with police, West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel, and National Highways officers.

The road was closed for several hours while they dealt with the aftermath of the incident.

An update from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that one saloon vehicle had ended up on its side after colliding with road furniture, leaving a large amount of fuel on roadway.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A5 near the Dobbie’s roundabout shortly before 11pm last night. Nobody was injured and no arrests were made."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a passing crew had come across the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "A passing ambulance came across an RTC on the A5 near Bayston Hill just before 10.50pm involving one car that had ended on its side. One man was assessed but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene."

National Highways said the A5 northbound was closed between the A49 and the A5112, and the A488.

Writing on social media at around 2am it said: "This is due to a collision which occurred yesterday evening - and a large fuel spillage Specialist equipment to clear the spill is being co-ordinated."

The road was reopened around 3am.