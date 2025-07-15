Brick Weekend rolling into the Severn Valley Railway for Lego event

Brick Weekend arrives at the Severn Valley Railway’s Engine House Visitor Centre in Highley for two fun-filled days on Saturday and Sunday, August 2 and 3.

Hosted in partnership with the Lego UK Railway (LUKR) club, the event will showcase some of the country’s largest and most imaginative Lego train displays, built by passionate amateur creators from across the UK.

Brick Weekend is on August 2 and 3 at the SVR. Picture: Lewis Maddox

Taking place alongside a busy weekend of steam and heritage diesel services on the historic Severn Valley Railway, Brick Weekend is the perfect day out for children and grown-up Lego enthusiasts alike.

The main attraction is based at The Engine House in Highley, which can be reached by train from either Kidderminster or Bridgnorth.

Visitors are encouraged to hop on and off the train, stopping at stations along the line to enjoy everything the railway has to offer.

At The Engine House, guests can look forward to an impressive display of seven detailed Lego railway layouts, as visitor engagement manager Lewis Maddox explained: "There’s a specially themed Thomas & Friends section, and a range of interactive experiences that will delight young minds.

"Children can take part in creative puzzles or enter a fun-filled Minifigure Hunt for just £1 per sheet – with a chance to win Lego prizes.

"They can even try their hand at robot battling in a mini arena. For those hoping to take a piece of the fun home, there will be a range of pocket-money LEGO toys, accessories, along with compatible tracks and motors available to buy."

Entry to The Engine House and the Brick Weekend attractions is included in the price of all train tickets.

The event is open from 10.45am to 4.30pm on both days, with the last entry at 4pm.

Normal fares apply, with both Freedom of the Line and Short Journey tickets available either in advance online or at the station on the day.