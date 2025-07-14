At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, July 10, Conservative councillors tabled a motion calling for a review of the scheme to take within six months of its introduction.

This would allow the council to judge whether the system should continue.

When the changes came to light earlier this year there was uproar and the council’s anti-poverty champion Cllr Joy Jones (Powys Independents) organised a petition against the scheme which received support from over 4,200 people.

Councillor Amanda Jenner (Trelystan and Trewern) who put the motion forward pointed out that a U-turn had taken place in Shropshire this year, just months after the council there implemented a similar scheme.

“Shropshire listened and I hope that you will too,” said Cllr Jenner.

Conservative group leader, Councillor Aled Davies seconded the motion and wanted a “full review” which would include looking at cross border recycling centre issues.

He pointed out that residents in his ward of Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin have a 20-mile trek down to the recycling centre in Welshpool, when the one over the border in Oswestry is only six miles away.

Councillor Peter Lewington (Conservative) said: “Here in Newtown we’re experiencing more and more fly tipping in our green spaces.

“Residents are regularly reporting rubbish being dumped in different parts of the town and their parkland.

“Indeed, the body that leases and manages 130 acres of town and county council parkland here is having to consider installing CCTV to identify the fly tippers.”

But others who may have been sceptical when the booking system was introduced now support it.

Councillor Liz Rijnenberg (Labour) said: “There are different experiences across the county and the one I’ve had in Brecon is that it’s been very good and positive.

“Review is a key part of the process, it’s a basic standard in service delivery.”

She wondered why Cllrs Jenner and Davies had not approached the cabinet to find out about the upcoming review instead of the: “ineffectual use of council time” by bringing a motion to council about it.

Cabinet member for highways transport and recycling Councillor Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat) said: “Because we have the booking system in place we can do a review.

“We couldn’t do one before because we had no statistics or data and didn’t know what was happening in our sites.

She added that enforcement action would be taken against people caught fly-tipping.

Cllr Jenner said: “There was a huge level of concern expressed by people at the outset and I think they would appreciate us discussing this openly.

“It’s important that we get a public assurance that the review will take place which we have had, and I would really appreciate a date for that.”

Cllr Charlton answered: “We are committed to doing the review in October”

The motion was then moved to a vote.

This saw 32 councillors vote in favour of the motion 12 voted against and 11 councillors abstained.

Welshpool Recycling Centre. From Google Streetview

Brecon Recycling Centre. From Google Streetview