West Midlands: Furious residents of “embarrassing” newbuild estate demand roads, drains and pavements are fixed

Furious residents living on a West Midlands newbuild estate say it resembles a "war zone" after it was left unfinished for over a year.

Families on the Hollington Grange estate in Stoke-on-Trent are demanding developers fix the roads, drains and pavements.

Construction on the newbuild estate was due to finish last summer, but a year on and residents are still waiting for developer Keepmoat to complete the job.

Residents, who paid around £300,000 for their homes, also say the estate is "dangerous" at night due to poor street lighting.

Najaah pictured on the play area on Buckthorn Drive at Hollington Grange estate in Stoke-on-Trent.



Mum-of-one Najaah, 31, moved onto the estate last year, saying she had been reassured that the estate would be finished within months.

The healthcare worker said: “It’s been one year this month since I moved in and nothing much at all has changed.

“The pavement works and the playground are the big problems. It’s finished now but it was supposed to open last year, but it was only finished two months ago.

“The pavement is rocky and unfinished, it’s not smooth at all.

"Our driveway has broken slabs and it’s not good for the tyres, you’d think this is something that wouldn’t happen a year in.

“The developers keep sending letters saying they’ll fix this and that, but all they do is keep sending them, nothing gets fixed.

“I have heard from other people that they’ve had to redo their gardens as they weren’t draining when it rained.

"I know they spent a few thousand to fix it. We heard a few people had drainage issues up the road, but luckily we haven’t.

“At one point the street lighting wasn’t working, and we had to keep paying a maintenance fee but what I am paying it for if they aren’t even on.

“Only some of them are working now.

“When we first moved in it was pretty much a building site. Three quarters of the estate was built but there were still more to be done. It’s still a building site now.

“I moved from London and thought it was a newbuild estate and that everything would be on top, so it was a surprise to see it not finished.”

Charlie Brayson standing on unfinished pavment on Buckthorn Drive at Hollington Grange estate in Stoke-on-Trent.



PHD student Charlie Brayson, 25, moved into a two-bedroom house with his girlfriend last year.

He said: “I think it’s just the fact that they keep promising and saying that we’ll finish it. The park took ages, it seemed like it was done but it didn’t open for a while.

“The road was said to be done, but it’s not. It sounds like they’re saying false promises to appease people.

“We were one of the last houses to sell, they knew that all of the houses were done and moved into and it’s still taken ages.

“I spoke to one of the builders a few weeks ago and they said they’d be doing the paths and starting the road.

"I normally see about four or five builders everyday and I think they’re doing the drains at the moment.

“Last week the road was closed off. If that is happening every week or so it’s going to get a bit annoying.

“It doesn’t look nice either. When I have people come see the house and the estate isn’t finished, it’s not a great look. It’s a little bit embarrassing.

“The estate is the newest bit on the road and it looks bad. Everyone knows houses built today are shoddy compared to decades earlier.

“Me and my girlfriend both drive and there’s one bit with a strip across it filled with gravel.

"When people drive over it the gravel gets moved and there’s two massive potholes in it.

“No one knows when it's actually going to be done. They keep giving dates and it doesn’t seem to be the case.

“We did have a minor thing where they had to sort one of the drains on our driveway, there’s a big grate.

“Our neighbour next door had some issues with plumbing, but they had to have maintenance and plumbing come to resolve it.

“One of our doors wasn’t attached at the hinges, another didn’t have a latch on it.”

Hollington Grange estate in Stoke-on-Trent, which is plagued with problems according to residents.



The developers say they are "working closely" with residents and claim the road repairs will be finished in weeks.

Peter Barlow, regional managing director at Keepmoat North West, said: "Keepmoat is working closely with residents to address their concerns and has set a timeline for contractors to complete the road improvements within weeks.

“The playpark area has been finished, pending final RoSPA certification and we are consulting with specialists to identify the cause of the reported drainage issues.

“Keepmoat is committed to creating developments that foster thriving communities and we will continue to support residents to ensure the improvements at Hollington Grange meet our high standards."