Driver taken to hospital as 'precaution' after Jaguar SUV smashed into Telford house - ambulance service

The crash happened at about 2pm on Saturday (July 12) at Cyril Hayward Court near Hadley town centre.

The emergency services were called after the Jaguar F-PACE smashed through a low boundary wall before ploughing into the house, coming to rest with the front of the vehicle embedded in the property.

The vehicle was left wedged in the house

West Mercia Police officerts attended the incident alongside firefighters and West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel, but the force has since confirmed hat no police action was required.

Telford & Wrekin Council officials were also present on Saturday, and the vehicle remained in place yesterday (Sunday, July 13).

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to Cyril Hayward Court in Hadley at 2pm on Saturday following a report that a car had collided with a building.

"No police action was required."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had assessed a number of people and that the driver had been taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a car which had collided with a property on Cyril Hayward Court, Hadley at 2.10pm on Saturday.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer responded.

"The driver, a woman, and three passengers were assessed by paramedics.

"The woman was conveyed to hospital as a precaution whilst the three passengers were discharged on scene. An occupant from the property was also assessed and discharged on scene."

Following the incident on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had been alerted to a road traffic collision at 2.16pm and two crews were mobilised from Wellington station.

They added: "Following reports of a vehicle in collision with a building, fire crews attended and made a vehicle safe, also isolating gas and electricity to the building."