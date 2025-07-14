CCTV appeal after thieves steal money from cash machine in Shrewsbury town centre

Officers have shared two images of a man they want to speak to following a theft from the Nationwide ATM on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police said a "quantity of cash" was taken from the ATM after another person had used the machine on Tuesday, April 22.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are appealing for the public's help in identifying the male in the image.

Police are appealing for help to identify this man following a theft from a cash machine in Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

"The theft from an ATM happened on Tuesday, April 22 at 1.30pm where a quantity of cash was taken after the victim had used the machine."

Those with information are asked to email cheryl.bates@westmercia.police.uk and quote reference number 22/36058/25.