Wem barn fire that spread to adjacent buildings sparked by 'electrical fault'

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a barn fire in Edstaston, near Wem, at around 1.18am on Sunday.

Several crews were dispatched to the scene, including the Incident Command Unit, the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier from Hodnet, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford, Wem and Whitchurch fire stations.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the barn, measuring around 80m by 20m, was alight and had spread to adjacent buildings.

The service said the fire had been caused by "an electrical fault".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 3.51am.