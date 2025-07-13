Police appeal after 'altercation' between man and woman in Shropshire border town

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an altercation between two people in Tenbury Wells on Friday, July 11.

Officers say the altercation - between a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s - took place outside Tenbury Barbers on Teme Street at around 12.25pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers responded to call from a member of the public stating a man had made verbal and physical threats towards a woman and attended the scene to diffuse the situation.

"We would like to appeal to the public for their help with enquiries.

"We want to hear from any eyewitnesses or anyone who may have caught it on dashcam if they were driving past around the time."

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Will Steras at william.steras@westmercia.police.uk quoting log 188i of Friday, July 11.