Hundreds of classic vehicles line up for British Ironwork Centre festival

The event, which took place on Saturday (July 13), featured around 400 vehicles, ranging from a horse-drawn wagon and 1960s Mustangs to the iconic Ghostbusters car and military vehicles.

The festival, at the visitor attraction on the outskirts of Oswestry, was taking place for the eighth time.

The Oswestry venue was packed with classic vehicles for the event.

Ironwork centre chairman Clive Knowles said they were delighted with the way the day went - taking place in the scorching sun on the hottest day of the year so far.

Mr Knowles said: "We were blown away by the staggering turn out of both visitors and exhibitors to our Classic & Vintage Transport Festival.

"The event attracted our largest number of guests in all of the eight years of hosting the car festival. Nearly a thousand vintage vehicle lovers all visited the ironworks for a sunny day of retro goodness.

The Oswestry venue was packed with classic vehicles for the event.

"Our 90-acre land was filled with more than 400 vehicles from throughout the eras, from the classic 1966 Mustangs all the way to the wacky desert buggy.

"Some of our most popular exhibits included the iconic Ghostbusters car, a horse drawn wagon, and a Second World War Jeep.

Amy Ellis and Rhiannon Titley from The British Ironwork Centre.

The Oswestry venue was packed with classic vehicles for the event.

"Our 8th annual transport festival was a day of revved-up fun, which saw a whole host of first time exhibitors, who showcased their pride and joy for the very first time.

"Our spectacular event was a true celebration of the golden age of motoring, made even better by the glorious sunshine."