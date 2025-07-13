Farmer and firefighters battle blaze in wheat field near Bridgnorth as heatwave continues

With the heatwave continuing across the UK, Shropshire's firefighters have been kept busy with a multitude of fires involving parched grass and dry undergrowth.

The trend continued on Saturday night, with firefighters called to Alveley near Bridgnorth after reports of a fire in a wheat field.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the first report at around 10pm.

Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Two crews were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer, along with the Incident Command Unit and the Incident Support Unit.

Upon arrival, firefighters found "approximately one acre of grass and undergrowth on fire", and tackled the blaze with jets.

Following the incident, firefighters from Bridgnorth fire station thanked the public for their reports and the farmer who aided with their tractor.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Massive thank you to all the callers who reported the incident, giving good addresses to the incident, and to the farmer whose skill with the plough in adding a fire break limited the spread and damage."