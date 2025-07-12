Residents of village near Oswestry hit the People's Postcode Lottery jackpot
Shropshire villagers are celebrating after winning big in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Players living in Brookfield Estate, Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, won up to £6,000 when their postcode was named as a daily prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The SY10 7SA postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK yesterday (July 11).
Players have won £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play.
People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2 billion to date for charities and organisations.