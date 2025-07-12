New Shropshire youth theatre programme - could your son or daughter be treading the boards?

Based in Shropshire, Pentabus prides itself on producing new work and bringing tours to communities across the UK and beyond.

The award-winning company’s work brings communities and young people together, bringing outstanding contemporary productions with sector-leading creative teams directly to isolated rural communities, as well as platforming rural stories in urban settings.

Over five decades, Pentabus has produced over 329 new plays, supported 258 playwrights and reached over half a million audience members.

As a weekly, term-time class, the company’s new youth theatre is designed to serve as a creative space for young people interested in acting and devising, and will give them the opportunity to perform in staged productions.

Elle While, Pentabus Artistic Director and recent BAFTA winner for her direction of CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe, said: “Youth theatre is the reason that I have a career in theatre, and I couldn’t be more passionate about the potential that high-quality youth theatre provision can have on the prospects for young people and the broader community. I can’t wait to meet the young people and watch them grow and shine!”

Photo: Andrew Billington Photography

While its youth theatre enterprise is new, Pentabus has been supporting young adults of the area with its Young Writers Programme for over a decade.

Press officer and former writer-in-residence Tom Powell said: “This normally involves eight to 10 young people from the ages of 18 to 25. Most have been from Shropshire, though it has spread out over the years.

“They usually start in September and they have a monthly programme that takes them through until July.

“Normally, they won’t have written anything for the stage before, and they work with our writer-in-residence to find out what a play can be and discover different ways of writing. They then work with professional actors who come in midway through and offer their expertise.

“People who have been through our Young Writers programme have gone on to study writing and English further and quite a few have gone on to work in theatre. We’ve had a lot of success stories.”

Indeed, this year’s clutch of participants have been keen to praise the programme and Pentabus as a whole.

“Pentabus Young Writers has provided me with a space where, not only have I met a plethora of wonderful people, but I have been bolstered with confidence to pursue my passion at a higher level,” said Hamish MacAulay. “I’ve felt incredibly supported every step of the way.”

Emma Morgan added: “Being on the Young Writers course has been such a privilege. I feel so lucky to have worked with such brilliant professionals and I’m constantly inspired by the other incredible writers on the course.”

And Evie Addison said: “I couldn’t be happier to be a part of such an amazing experience that has taught me so much already, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s final piece come to life.”

In taking its next step in supporting the young people of the area, Pentabus has stressed that no experience is necessary for its youth theatre, and there will be opportunities for young people to build confidence, make new friends and be heard.

“A big part of our mission is bringing really brilliant theatre to young people, which is what Young Writers does and now the youth theatre will do,” added Tom.

Sessions are set to take place at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Wednesdays from September 10. The 11-14 session takes place from 5pm to 6.15pm, and the 15-18 session from 6.30pm to 7.45pm.

The cost for the full term is £85, with bursaries available. Taster sessions will be held on August 4.

Joanna Freeman, Head of Engagement at Pentabus, added: “We’re beyond delighted to open the doors to a space where the next generation take centre stage.

“As Shropshire's only producing theatre company, we’re proud to champion young talent in the region and create original work that reflects the voices and visions of our community.”

For further information visit pentabus.co.uk