Villagers' relief after huge 'hair-raising' field fire tackled by 'quick-thinking' farmer and firefighters

The fire started in a field alongside Crow Lane, Childs Ercall, at around 2pm yesterday (Thursday, July 10).

While no-one was injured in the blaze, the fire claimed a wheat field and a number of trees - and almost reached a few homes too.

Villagers living in nearby St Michael’s Way described seeing the terrifying fire begin before it was tackled by firefighters and member of the community.

Lee Hart, a resident of the cul-de-sac, told the Shropshire Star the incident was a “hair-raising 20 to 30 minutes”.

The blaze terrified the residents. Photo: Lee Hart

“The fire was actually coming towards my bungalow,” Lee said.

“One of the electrical poles was flashing.

“It sent a big flash from that pole to the power lines, and then the three power lines dropped, and then the trees set on fire.

“We saw the trees on fire and we all rushed out.