Palestinian youngsters spoke about their everyday lives at Powys event

Camden Abu Dis Friendship Association and Radnor Palestine Links organised the event at Knucklas Community Centre last week.

The two groups had originally planned to host a group of young people from the West Bank on their tour of various towns across Wales as part of CADFA's ongoing twinning programme, but given the current circumstances the visit has had to be postponed until September.

However, participants had the pleasure of hearing the voices and stories of the young people in an online video call facilitated by CADFA organisers, Abdulwahab Sabbah and Nandita Dowson.

They heard from Yousef, Lana, Kinda, Ayham and Lina and two of their youth leaders Manar and Tamara from Silwan, al-Walaja, Hebron and East Jerusalem who described the difficulties of everyday life under Israeli occupation.

Their fluency, and expressive ability to draw a picture for members of the audience of what they experience every day and their sheer strength and resilience are remarkable.

A fantastic turn-out of participants came from all over Powys and from across the border in England to attend the event.

Organisers were particularly pleased to welcome Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Member of the Senedd for Mid Wales & West Wales, Jane Dodds and MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick.

Jane addressed the young people on the video call and sent a message of hope and support to them – in English and in Welsh!

Mr Chadwick also spoke to the young Palestinian guests on the video call, sending a message of support from Radnorshire to the West Bank.

Also present were County Councillor Corinna Kenyon-Wade, Imam Sohayb Peerbhai of Craven Arms Mosque and Islamic Centre, Knighton Town Mayor, Councillor Tom Taylor and Knighton Town Councillors Celia de Sera and Petra Ford.

Everyone enjoyed a wonderful sense of community and solidarity with great music from the Sometime Band and a buffet supper to which all the participants had contributed.

The evening finished with a screening of the powerful, The Present, directed by Farah Nabulsi, about a father and daughter in the occupied West Bank trying to buy a gift.

In half an hour, this powerful film illustrates the arbitrary power of the Israel Occupation Force on the lives of ordinary Palestinians.

The event raised £400 which will be divided between Medical Aid for Palestinians and CADFA.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to help with the organisation of the September visit should visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/radnor-palestine-links