Forklift abandoned on 'busy rural stretch of road' near Oswestry

Officers in Oswestry say the forklift was discovered abandoned on Blodwel Bank, a busy rural stretch of road between Treflach and Porth-y-waen.

Despite efforts to trace its origins, including visiting nearby properties and farms, officers were unable to find out where the forklift had come from.

A spokesperson from Oswestry Rural South Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Although there's a possibility that the owner is aware of its location, the lack of reports raises concerns that the vehicle may have been stolen.

Photo: West Mercia Police/Oswestry SNT

"Given the escalating risk posed by leaving such industrial machinery unsecured overnight - particularly on an unlit public road - we made the decision to have it recovered before nightfall.

"This measure was taken in the interest of public safety and to mitigate any potential hazards it poses to road users."

Anyone with information about the forklift is asked to email Oswestry Rural South SNT at Oswestryrs.snt@westmercia.police.uk.