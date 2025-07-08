Wrekin Eatin' Food Festival 2025: Date, venue, food vendors confirmed so far - and a hot competition you won't want to miss

The food festival, hosted and organised by Wellington Cricket Club at its Haygate Road, ground takes place from 11am to 8pm on Sunday - July 13.

Back for the second time after the success of the first event last year, this weekend's festival promises a host of delicious treats and family entertainment.

Central to the day are a raft of local producers, businesses, and vendors, who will be setting up stall around the idyllic and picturesque pitch - sat in the shadow of Shropshire's most famous hill, The Wrekin.

All the food vendors for Wrekin Eatin' Food Festival confirmed so far

Park Street Kitchen: Modern Caribbean favourites

Zainz: Punjabi and South Asian flavours

Billie's Chilli Shack: Hot and spicy chillis

Romanian Foods: Traditional Balkan BBQ

Poco Cantina: Tapas from a truck

Nanny Brown's: Jamaican classics

Press de Cuba: Revolutionary Cuban sandwiches

Original German Bratwurst: Wunderbar

Fudgeways: Home made praline fudge

Cafe on the Cop: Delicious homemade cakes

Le Flip Creperie: Pancakes to die for

Gio's Deli: For the pasta lovers

King Cone: For a 99 - or two

Refresh on the Road - Barista coffee and snacksraising money for Severn Hospice

Ledders Extreme Hot Sauces: Seriously firey flavourings

Smoothie Bar

But what about the hot competition not to be missed at Wrekin Eatin' Food Festival?

As part of the entertainment visitors can watch as brave individuals tackle the 'hot sauce eating competition' run by Colin Ledsom's Wellington firm 'Ledders Sauce Company', which is making a name for itself with its stunning hot sauces.

The competitors will be challenged to eat eight hot dogs - seven loaded with Ledders Extreme sauce, made with Scotch Bonnet chillies, and one 'joker in the pack', which will be topped with the firm's 'Reapers Revenge' - made with Scotch Bonnets and the notorious 'Carolina Reaper'.

Wellington Cricket Club will be hosting its Wrekin Eatin' Festival on Sunday, July 13.

Anyting else happening?

As well as a host of exciting producers and vendors the day will also be attended by a number of charities, as well as the fire service who will be showing off a fire engine, and the police who will be showing youngsters how fingerprinting works.

For those who want to try their arm at a bit of cricket, the bowling machines will be running in nets for people to have a go.

Pitched by the organisers as 'the biggest beer garden in Wellington for the day', the event opens at 11am with entertainment starting from noon. There will be a children's disco as well as a number of bands performing, with music beginning around 4pm and continuing until the close of play at 8pm.

Dan Squire, event organiser, said the aim was to showcase what Wellington and the surrounding area has to offer.

He said: "This is the second year we have run this event and we are really excited to use local food vendors and producers, ultimately this is an event for local people."

Dan said the event provided a great chance to celebrate the local delights, as well as raise important funds for the cricket club, and charity.

He said: "For the cricket club we can use the much-needed funds for putting cricket balls on the pitch for our youth teams and girls teams."

He added that they would also be raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance by asking for voluntary donations.

The event is being sponsored by local Wellington firm Q Financial Services, and Steve Parry said the company is delighted to support the day.

The firm has sponsored the club for two years, as well as the fireworks display in November, and Steve said they were thrilled to be backing a community club.

He said: "My kids come down here for coaching, I played down here as a kid so it is nice to be able to do what we can to support a local club."

How to get tickets to Wrekin Eatin' Food Festival

Tickets for the event, which cost £2.50 for children and £5 for adults, are available from the website.