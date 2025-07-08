Vandals rip up safety surface at Market Drayton play area - appeal for info launched

Market Drayton Town Council is appealing for information after the wet-pour safety surface at Croft Way Park was found damaged and “pulled up”.

A spokesperson for the town council said the vandalism is believed to have taken place over the weekend of July 5 and 6.

The damage at Croft Way Park. Photo: Market Drayton Town Council

New play equipment was introduced just two years ago after a consultation in 2022.

The town council is encouraging anyone who knows anything about the incident to call 01630 653364 or email admin@marketdrayton.gov.uk.