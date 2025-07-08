Thieves flee with thousands of pounds worth of farm equipment across Staffordshire

Staffordshire Police Rural & Wildlife Crime unit said a tractor, a mower, a quad bike and a generator were among the items stolen in the past week.

The officers have launched an appeal for information following reports of recent thefts of agricultural equipment and vehicles.



In the early hours of July 2 a yard was broken into in Tinkers Castle Road in Seisdon near Cannock where a generator was stolen along with other items missing fromA number of other units at the same premises and work is ongoing to identify what else was stolen.

Between July 1 the following day a quad bike was stolen from land in Nurton Hill Road in Pattingham on the Shropshire border.

Officers believe the quad may have been put inside another vehicle to be taken away from the scene.

This follows the theft of farming equipment from Fernhill Road in Sutton near Newport. The theft is believed to have taken place between midnight and 3.30am on June 28.

Stolen from the location was an orange Kubota STW34 tractor (pictured) and a TFM155 flail mower.

Anyone who has seen the equipment or has any information should contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 701 of 30 June.

To report information relating to the stolen quad bike contact them quoting 382 of 2 July information about the stolen generator quoting 95 of 2 July.