A request to place a bench in a Builth Wells bee garden has been refused

Volunteers asked if a bench could be placed in the garden which is situated by Builth Wells Dr's surgery and Pendre Garages, and members of Builth Wells Town Council recently considered their request.

But members agreed that it would not be suitable to have a bench in that garden and it was not what the council had planned for it.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said: “This is not something council feels should be in the garden; due to the fact it was meant to be a wildlife area. The garden itself is not suitable for people to go in.”

The bee garden, was created by the town council a few years ago as its biodiversity project.

The triangular piece of land by the doctor’s surgery on the Groe was cleared and fenced off and wildflowers were planted to encourage bees.

Trees on the land have remained in place and the council’s aim was to turn a piece of waste land into a garden for the town

Town clerk Louise Hammond came up with the idea because the town council needed to submit a report on its biodiversity actions to the Welsh Government.

The project emerged after The Welsh Government under The Environment (Wales) Act 2016 announced it wants every council to do something to prepare a biodiversity plan and work to enhance biodiversity in its area.