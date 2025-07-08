Huntington Fete will be held at Huntington Court on Saturday, July 19 from 3pm until 5pm.

The popular event is always a fun filled afternoon for all of the family.

With its unique blend of tradition and fun, the fete is a hit among locals and visitors alike.

It features a variety of favourites, including homemade cakes and produce stalls, old-fashioned garden party games, competitions, raffle prizes, and delicious homemade teas.

This year music is supplied by talented Ukulele players Mike and Kris.

It is always a good chance to catch up with old friends, purchase some preserves or a couple of plants, find a bargain on the bric a brac stall and relax with a cup of tea and a piece of cake in the beautiful grounds of Huntington Court.

Admission to the fete and parking are free.