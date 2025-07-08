Last year’s first Builth Wells Charity Aquathlon was a great success and raised an amazing £4,284 for Cancer Research UK

In total, 77 people registered to take part, ranging from the ages of 19 to 74.

This year’s Builth Wells Aquathlon 2025 will take place on Sunday, August 10 and it is in aid of The Bracken Trust.

This year organisers are offering two different distances – a 400m pool swim and then a 5k run, with a minimum age of 15 and an entry fee of £15, or a 200m pool swim and a 3k run, with a minimum age of 13 and an entry fee of £10.

There will be a medal for all finishers and prizes for category winners.

Adam Johnstone, Co-organiser of the event said; "Feedback from last year, means we now have two events and we are open to age 13+.

“We've kept the price down and you can choose either a 400m swim / 5k run (£15) or a 200m swim / 3k run (£10), or walking is fine.

“If this is your first multi-disciplinary event, we will offer an onsite walk through to explain it all and answer any questions you may have.”

Paul Rowland, owner of PAR Homes, and headline sponsor of the event, said "This sounds like a fabulous event, and when I found out that it was for The Bracken Trust, I didn't hesitate to offer my support. The charity does such amazing work and provides a vital service for those people living with cancer."

Helen Tuite, Co-organiser of the event said "We are so grateful to PAR Homes and the following organisations -Brecon Triathlon Club, BSW Timber, Builth Wells Financial Planning, Builth Wells Rotary, Builth Wells Garages (Suzuki), Co-op, Coyle Surfacing, Entry Central, Freedom Leisure, Geraint Jones Solicitors, GMB Branch F07, Hay & Brecon Farmers, Indian Ocean Restaurant, James Dean Estate Agents, Jewson, Powys Council, Preserved Timber Products, Smithfield Tractors, The White Horse Pub, Water Cooler Wales and What’s My Time.

“Without their generosity, we wouldn't be able to run this fabulous event.

“Freedom Leisure Builth is doing a special offer on swim or fitness membership for all participating athletes, once they are signed up for the event. They are also running a Swimfit on Tuesdays, to let you work on technique. You just need to contact the pool for more information.”

The closing date for entries is August 3.

To enter, just go to https://www.entrycentral.com/builthwellsaquathlon2025 or to join the Facebook page for more information https://facebook.com/groups/builthwellsaquathlon or call Helen on 07941 416303 if you have any questions.