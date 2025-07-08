'A game-changer for Telford': Shropshire officials react to new M54 to M6 link road approved for funding

On Tuesday it was revealed that the £200 million scheme had been approved by the Government.

Currently, there is no direct motorway link between the M54 and the M6 north, which leads to high volumes of traffic along the local roads between the motorways.

The new scheme would build a new 1.6-mile road between the M6 J11 at Laney Green in Staffordshire and Junction 1 at Featherstone.

It's expected that the new road could remove up 19,000 vehicles a day from local roads, reduce journey times and better connect Shropshire and Mid Wales to the rest of the country.

Telford MP Shaun Davies has hailed the Government’s decision to approve the link road as a 'game-changer' for his constituency.

A £200 million scheme to provide a northbound link road between the M54 and M6 has been given approval by the government

He said: “I’ve been banging this drum for the past 10 years, and after years of stalling under the last Government it’s brilliant to see this project get the green light.

"The business case is clear, it’s a game-changer for Telford and the wider region, and at last we have a Government that recognises that.

"I cannot wait to see the benefits this will bring to drivers in Telford, the jobs it will create and the opportunities it will unlock."

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, called the approval of the scheme a "landmark moment for Telford and Wrekin".

He added: "I have long advocated for the M54-M6 Link Road, fully recognising the vital importance of this connection to the prosperity and connectivity of our borough.

“Telford is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Midlands, home to major employers and thousands of daily commuters. This new link will cut journey times and unlock access to jobs - not just in Telford, but across the wider region.

“This important link is about making life easier for working people, attracting new investment, and ensuring Telford remains a key player in the Midlands economy.

"Seeing this connection move forward is a significant and welcome step for our community.”

The scheme's approval was also welcomed by the director of Telford-based business, Bridge Cheese, who said the scheme would help the business continue to grow.

Director, Michael Hart said: “As dairy experts supplying cheese to customers across the UK, we rely on hauliers to move our products efficiently every day.

"The new M54 to M6 link road will improve transport routes by reducing congestion on local roads and cutting journey times. This will help ensure our cheese reaches customers more reliably and thereby supporting the excellent service that will allow our business to continue growing.

"Fewer delays on local roads will also help reduce fuel usage and emissions, contributing to more sustainable distribution.”