Motorist handed interim ban for drug driving in Shrewsbury and refusing test two months later

Stephen Crockett, 29, of Racecourse Green in Shrewsbury, admitted three charges when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit - cocaine and benzoylecgonine - and one of refusing to provide a specimen.

Kate Price, prosecuting, told the court that the charges related to two separate incidents.

She said the first had come on April 12 this year, at around 1am.