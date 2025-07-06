Black Sabbath: Yungblud dedicates ‘Changes’ to Diogo Jota at Villa Park farewell show

Video shows the moment when Yungblud led a supergroup through an emotional rendition of Black Sabbath's 'Changes' at Villa Park yesterday (05 July).

Yungblud leaves crowd in tears

The powerful version of Sabbath's classic ballad was described as having the sell-out crowd in tears, during the Back To The Beginning farewell concert.

The frontman was joined by Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt on guitar, Anthrax's Frank Bello on bass, Sleep Token's II on drums and Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne touring keyboardist Adam Wakeman on keys.

Yungblud dedicated the ballad to the late Liverpool star Jota, who died in a car accident in Spain on Thursday (July 3).

Emotional farewell for Black Sabbath

Announced earlier this year, Back To The Beginning at Villa Park stadium was billed as the "final bow" for the man revered as a founder of heavy metal after several years of health problems, including Parkinson's disease.

Throughout the day, giant Ozzy and Black Sabbath beach balls, in the Aston Villa claret and blue, were bounced around the crowd.

The farewell concert was planned so that Ozzy Osbourne could retire from his performing career on a high - after he had previously been forced to cancel shows he had planned in 2023. He had several years of health problems, including Parkinson's disease.

Black Sabbath beach ball bounces around the crowd at Villa Park

The gig came after the Black Sabbath band members were awarded the freedom of Birmingham earlier in June, recognised for their significance to the cultural and musical identity of the city they grew up in.

The group formed in 1968 and went on to become one of the most successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide over the years.

